Preview: Emily Blunt is ready for a sequel to "Mary Poppins Returns"

Award-winning actor Emily Blunt, who is already earning praise for her work in "Mary Poppins Returns," says she's up for doing a sequel, in an interview with Anthony Mason for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast December 16.

"Mary Poppins Returns" hits movie theaters next week. The film, a sequel to the classic 1964 film, also counts among its cast Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Ben Winshaw, Emily Mortimer and Dick Van Dyke (who starred in the original).

Blunt tells Mason she views her character, created by British author P.L. Travers in a series of books beginning in the 1930s, as a "superhero."

Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins. Walt Disney Pictures

"If Mary Poppins is a superhero, most superheroes have sequels," Mason tells Blunt, asking if she'd like to do a sequel.

"Yes," Blunt said. "I want to be her again. I like being her."

What does she like about the magical British nanny? "'Cause she's completely bizarre and unknowable," Blunt said.

She also talks about how she hadn't seen the original Disney film since she was a child and why she chose not to see it again when she was cast in the role made famous by Julie Andrews.

Blunt also discusses her childhood struggle with stuttering and the person who changed the way she viewed her stuttering challenges.

Mason also talks with director Rob Marshall about bringing the long-anticipated sequel to the screen.

To watch a trailer for "Mary Poppins Returns" click on the video player below.

"Sunday Morning," hosted by Jane Pauley, is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and repeated at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand. You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, and Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning).





For more info: