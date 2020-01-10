Presidential race turns to foreign policy amid rising tensions with Iran

Washington — The Iowa caucus is just 24 days away and tensions over the crisis in the Middle East have started spilling onto the campaign trail. As soon as she took the stage Friday in Dover, New Hampshire, Senator Elizabeth Warren was confronted by a protester, claiming she supports Iran.

"You side with ISIS, you side with Iran, why are you siding with terrorists?" the man yelled.

Speaking to reporters after, Warren questioned the president's timing. "He has a problem with his impending impeachment and his use of foreign policy as a way to try to promote its own personal political agenda," Warren said.

Senator Bernie Sanders also raised doubts about President Trump's judgment.

"We have a president who is a pathological liar," Sanders told NBC News.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is trying to use unrest in the Middle East to his advantage. He's airing a new ad in Iowa that touts his decades of work on foreign affairs.

If any of them become the Democratic nominee, they could get financial help from a current rival. Michael Bloomberg has vowed to keep spending millions of his own money even if he loses the nomination to defeat President Trump.