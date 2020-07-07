Treasury names 650,000 companies that got U.S. small business loans

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday released the names of more than 650,000 companies that received funds from the government's small business lending program, a massive effort intended to support the economy as states shut down in April to contain the viral outbreak.

The Treasury Department identified just a fraction of the total borrowers, naming only those companies that got more than $150,000 in low-interest, forgivable loans through banks working with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Those companies made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small businesses that received loans.

The records released Monday show they include companies tied to the governors of Ohio, New Hampshire and West Virginia, among others, as well as hundreds of private equity firms, securities firms that do business on the New York Stock Exchange, and even payday lenders that charge consumers some of the highest interest rates allowed.

The average loan amount for the entire program was $107,000, the Treasury Department said in a broad summary of the program. The government handed out $521 billion through the Paycheck Protection Program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package. The loans, which charge just 1% interest, can be forgiven if the businesses mostly use the money to continue paying their workers.

The recipients employed 51 million people before the pandemic began, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, or about 85% of all workers at companies with fewer than 500 employees. Not all of those jobs were saved. The government won't know how many were until companies apply to have the loans forgiven, a process that is just beginning.

While the data included demographic information on some the borrowers, the officials said it was incomplete because companies were not required to supply information on their owners' race, ethnicity and gender. More of that data may become available when borrowers apply to have the loans forgiven.

But the government was able to determine that 27% of the loan money went to businesses operating in low- and moderate-income areas, the officials said.

The PPP was up and running just days after being approved by Congress in late March. It provided loans of up to $10 million for small businesses to help them recover from the government-ordered shutdowns and revenue losses caused by the virus outbreak. The ability to convert the loans to grants made the program seem particularly appealing.

Once opened April 3, the PPP sparked a flood of applications from desperate small business owners. The SBA approved more than 1.6 million loans worth $349 million in less than two weeks, exhausting the initial funding.

Millions of other businesses had to wait nearly two more weeks for Congress to approve an additional $310 million. Nearly 3.2 million loans worth $172 billion were approved in the second round as of June 30, leaving around $132 billion unclaimed. Congress approved an extension of the program this week until Aug. 8.

Economists generally credit the program with helping prevent the job market meltdown from being much worse. Employers added 7.5 million jobs in May and June, a solid increase although it still left the economy with nearly 15 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic. Many economists credit the PPP with driving some of that gain.

Yet other analyses, such as one conducted by economists at Standard & Poor's, found that businesses in states with fewer job losses received more loans than those in harder-hit states.

Private equity-owned companies got help

Nearly 600 portfolio management companies and private equity firms took money from the PPP program, an Associated Press review of the data show.

Private equity firms and portfolio managers were not an industry heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Their employees were largely able to keep working, and they were not industries that had to be shut down by state or local government orders. Investment managers and private equity firms also tend to be extremely well paid positions.

According to the data, those 583 companies reported saving roughly 14,800 jobs collectively with the funds from the program. That'a an average of 25 employees per company.

Rosenblatt Securites, one of the biggest names on the floor of the NYSE, took out a $1 million to $2 million loan.

Political names received money

Some familiar political names are showing up in data revealing who received funding for businesses during the outbreak.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's family companies received at least $6.3 million from the federal rescue package. Justice, a Republican, is considered to be West Virginia's richest man through ownership of dozens of coal and agricultural businesses, many of which have been sued for unpaid debts. At least six Justice family businesses received the Paycheck Protection Program loans, including the Greenbrier Sporting Club, an exclusive members-only club attached to a lavish resort Justice owns called the Greenbrier. A representative for the governor's family companies did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

A company owned by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is among those that received loans. Data released Monday shows DeWine Seeds-Silver Dollar Baseball received a loan under the PPP for a range of $150,000 to $350,000. The company owns the Asheville Tourists, a minor league baseball team in North Carolina, which was purchased by the governor's family in 2010. DeWine's son, Brian DeWine, is the president of the baseball team.



Waterville Valley Holdings, an investment group led by the family of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, got a loan of between $350,000 and $1 million. The company is the principal investor in the Waterville Valley Resort, a ski area where Sununu, a Republican, served as CEO until just before he took office in 2017.



Robin J. Vos Enterprises, a popcorn manufacturing company run by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos received between $150,000 and $350,000. Vos is a Republican and his spokeswoman, Kit Beyer, didn't immediately respond to a message inquiring about why the company was seeking the money and how it's been used.

An owner of 750 restaurants got loans

Muy Brands Inc., a San Antonio, Texas, franchisee with more than 750 Wendy's, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants, received between $15 million and $30 million through the Paycheck Protection Program.

CEO James Bodenstedt is also a major donor to President Trump. He has given $300,000 to the Trump Victory PAC since the start of this year, according to federal campaign finance records. A message seeking comment was left with Muy Brands.

Payday lenders among the government borrowers

Roughly 120 payday lenders and auto title lenders took loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. Most took out smaller loans, typically less than $350,000. These types of businesses typically lend money to poor and disaffected individuals in desperate need for cash, often at high interest rates.

Online lenders which often offer to consolidate loans in return for high fees also took government loans. Avant, Prosper Marketplace and Upstart were among them.

Creditcorp, a high interest-rate lender and debt collector, took out a loan of between $5 million and $10 million loan.