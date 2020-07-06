Kanye West's Yeezy got millions in federal small business loans

Kanye West's clothing and sneaker brand Yeezy received a loan from the federal government's pandemic rescue fund worth between $2 million and $5 million, helping it save 106 jobs, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday.

Yeezy, best known for its $250 sneakers, just announced a major deal with Gap that will have the rap superstar designing hoodies and T-shirts that will be sold in the chain's 1,100 stores around the world. A representative for Yeezy did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This weekend, West announced on Twitter that he was running for president.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Some other well-known fashion and retail names whose business was pummeled by store closings across the country also received the 1% loans that can be forgiven if worker-employment goals are met.

The list included high-end designers Oscar de la Renta and Vera Wang and suit maker Hickey Freeman, all of which got loans in the $2 million to $5 million range.

Untuckit, a shirt retailer with 85 locations, had two loans between $5 million and $10 million.

Iconix Brand Group, a publicly traded company that owns the Candie's, Joe Boxer and Ed Hardy brands, received between $1 million and $2 million.

Retailers and manufacturers saw their revenue fall precipitously because of the shutdowns, and they were also left with a season's worth of clothes they couldn't sell.