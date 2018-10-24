If you didn't win the Mega Millions' record $1.537 billion jackpot Tuesday night, fear not because Powerball has drawn its winning numbers for an estimated $602.5 million jackpot. The drawing took place Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET.

You must match all five white balls and the red Powerball to claim the entire jackpot.

Powerball winning numbers

3, 21, 45, 53, 56 and Powerball 22 and Powerball

Power Play 2x

"It is an exciting time to be a lottery player," said David Barden, Powerball product group chairman and New Mexico Lottery CEO, ahead of Wednesday's drawing. "As the country experiences the fun and excitement of record jackpots, it's important to remember to play responsibly. Plus, revenues from ticket sales are going to benefit great causes."

Powerball officials say the game's last jackpot was last hit Aug. 11 in New York and since then there have been 20 more drawings where 35 tickets have won at least $1 million by matching all five white balls, but didn't match the red Powerball.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold sold in 44 states.

Reuters

Odds of winning

The odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

Who buys lotto tickets?

About two-thirds of Americans gamble. Last year, they spent $72.97 billion on traditional lottery tickets, according to Gallup.

On average, that's $206.69 per person. "Our obsession with lotteries, with gambling, is that unicorn feeling of, like, 'maybe it'll be me,'" CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger said. She points out that some people don't necessarily play to win.

"They just want to take a moment out of their day to consider how to dream big," Schlesinger said.

The average American spends about $223 per year on lottery tickets, according to a survey from LENDedu. Massachusetts residents have the biggest taste for playing the odds, spending almost $763 per year on lottery tickets, the study found. North Dakotans are on the opposite end of the spectrum, spending about $44 per year on the lottery, or the lowest average figure among residents of all 50 states.