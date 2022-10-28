With no one matching all six Powerball numbers in months, jackpot jumps to $825 million

Powerball officials increased the estimated jackpot for Saturday night's drawing to $825 million. The game's second-largest grand prize in its history was raised because of strong ticket sales, officials said in a statement Friday.

The jackpot climbed to $800 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and a Powerball of 24.

If someone wins the big prize Saturday, they could choose to receive their millions spread out over 29 years or go with a one-time cash payout, which was estimated to be over $410 million.

The odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.