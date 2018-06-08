$315M Powerball Jackpot winner comes forward

TRENTON, N.J. -- The winner of a $315 million Powerball jackpot revealed himself at the New Jersey Lottery headquarters Friday in Lawrenceville. Tayeb Souami stepped forward to claim the prize, CBS New York reports.

Lottery officials said Souami, a New Jersey resident, holds the lone winning ticket for the May 19 drawing.

The ticket was sold at a ShopRite grocery store in Hackensack. It matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, which has a $183.2 million cash value.

The jackpot is the third largest in state history. In March, a Vernon man won a $533 million Mega Millions jackpot.