Over 250,000 people without power amid massive winter storm

More than 252,000 people were without power Thursday afternoon as a massive winter storm lashes the central U.S. with heavy snow, ice and freezing cold rain, according to the national database PowerOutage.us.

Ice coats trees and the road as an SUV drives in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, February 3, 2022. LM Otero / AP

In parts of Tennessee, significant icefall of up to half an inch coupled with sizable sleet and snow accumulation has damaged trees and downed power lines, according to the National Weather Service and the City of Memphis. More than 100,000 residents in Memphis alone reported outages by Thursday afternoon. The state is seeing the most outages in the country, with over 141,000 residents in the dark, PowerOutage.us reported.

With more heavy mixed precipitation forecast through the night, the NWS said Memphis residents can expect even more falling tree branches and power outages. City officials said Thursday that they are calling in as many outside crews as possible to help with the conditions, according to CBS affiliate WREG.

Meanwhile, in parts of Texas where winter storm warnings, wind chill advisories and freeze warnings are in effect, outages topped 39,000 by the afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us. Certain parts of south central Texas could be in for up to half an inch of ice, according to the NWS, creating the possibility for more downed power lines.

"We are dealing with one of the most significant icing events that we've had in the state of Texas in at least several decades," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Thursday afternoon at a news briefing.

Peter Lake, chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, insisted Thursday that the state's grid is "strong, reliable and is performing well in this winter weather event."

Ohio, Arkansas and Kentucky also reported power outages.

The widespread national outages come just a year after a record winter freeze throughout Texas and much of the South left millions without power and caused at least 24 deaths.