Potential New Year's Eve terror attack in North Carolina thwarted, authorities say

A potential New Year's Eve terror attack was thwarted in North Carolina, authorities announced Friday.

An 18-year-old suspect is under arrest and had been planning the attack for about a year, U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson told reporters during a news conference.

The suspect, identified as Christian Sturdivant, allegedly planned to use knives and hammers in the attack, Ferguson said. When the FBI executed a search warrant at his home, investigators found those weapons hidden under his bed and notes detailing his alleged plans for the attack, Ferguson said.

The FBI's field office in Charlotte, North Carolina, said the suspect was "directly inspired" by ISIS.

The suspect allegedly told an undercover FBI agent who he thought was involved with ISIS that he planned to attack a grocery store and a fast food restaurant in Mint Hill, North Carolina, which is located outside Charlotte.

"He was preparing for jihad, and innocent people were going to die," Ferguson said.

The suspect was arrested on New Year's Eve and made his initial appearance in federal court Friday morning, Ferguson said. He has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Friday's announcement comes less than three weeks after officials in Southern California charged four members of a far-left anti-government group for allegedly planned a series of bomb attacks on New Year's Eve.

