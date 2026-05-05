Utz potato chips sold nationwide recalled over salmonella risk

Utz Quality Foods is recalling some Zapp's and Dirty brand potato chips due to potential salmonella contamination from an ingredient.

The seasoning includes dry milk powder that could contain the organism, according to a May 4 recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems.

Multiple varieties of potato chips sold under the Zapp's and Dirty brands are under recall due to the risk of Salmonella. FDA

While there are no reports of illness related to the product, Utz is recalling the chips because its ingredient supplier issued a recall due to the salmonella risk, the FDA said.

"Consumers who have these products should not eat them and should discard any products they may have," the agency said.

Customers with questions can call Utz at 1-877-423-0149, Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm ET.

Below are the recalled potato chips: