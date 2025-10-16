U.S. tourist killed and another injured in knife attack in Portugal, police say

An American tourist was killed and another person was seriously injured on Wednesday morning during a knife attack in Portugal, police said.

A 23-year-old suspected of the stabbings has been arrested, police said.

The attack happened in the seaside town of Cascais, west of the capital.

"One of the tourists died at the scene and the other suffered serious injuries to the face and arm," a Portuguese police spokesman told AFP.

The two victims were not immediately identified, but the tourist who died was 35 years old, police said. The surviving tourist, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital in Lisbon, according to a police statement.

The stabbing occurred after a "trivial" verbal altercation, Portugal Judicial Police said in a statement. The suspect then got a knife from his car and stabbed the two victims, according to police. The suspect "quickly fled the scene" before eventually being apprehended, police said.