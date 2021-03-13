Police detain "about 100" in Portland march

About 100 people were detained in Portland, Oregon, Friday night, according to police. Police say they surrounded protesters after some began to break windows.

"On Friday, March 12, 2021 at about 9:00p.m., a group began marching in the street, blocking vehicular traffic, from Jamison Park, 810 Northwest 11th Avenue. They were advised by loudspeaker that the street was open to vehicular traffic, but the crowd continued to march in the street," police said in a press release Saturday.

"At about 9:15p.m., at Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest Overton Street, some in the crowd began breaking windows... Officers moved in to address the criminal behavior. They created a perimeter around the group."

The tactic appears to be an example of "kettling," a police strategy of surrounding a crowd and containing people within a perimeter, The Oregonian/Oregonlive.com reported. The newspaper noted that police halted the march only minutes after it started.

Police said in a tweet Friday night that they were detaining everyone within the boundary for the "investigation of a crime."

"You are not free to leave. You must stay where you are and comply with officers' lawful orders," the Portland Police Bureau said in a tweet.

Police attached photos of broken windows as well as weapons they say were left behind by protesters. "Officers discovered numerous items left behind by people inside the perimeter, including a crowbar, hammers, bear spray, slugging weapon with rocks, high impact slingshot, and knives," reads the press release.

"As the event unfolded, groups formed on the outside and physically challenged officers. Some threw rocks and full cans of beer at officers (photo). Officers deployed some OC (pepper) spray and one impact munition. Arrests were made, including two suspects carrying firearms, wearing body armor and helmets."

Thirteen people were charged with crimes, including one juvenile, according to police. Five are Portland residents and one is from Milwaukie, Oregon, while the rest are of unknown residence.

Portland has been the site of frequent protests since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.