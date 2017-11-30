A 1979 Porsche 924 coupe that was reported stolen from a movie theater parking lot in Medford, Oregon, nearly three decades ago has finally been found.

But how the vehicle ended up where it did remains a mystery.

A man was following his dog into a wooded area off Abbott Prairie Road in Trail, Oregon, Tuesday afternoon when he spotted the overturned Porsche down a steep embankment. He called 911 to report the wreckage.

"The position of the vehicle at the base of a cliff made it nearly impossible to see from the road above," the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Detectives searched the car and found no human remains. Some bones on the ground nearby were determined to belong to a deer, police say.

KTVL-TV

"Heavy forest debris indicated the vehicle had been there for a significant period of time. The registration tags expired in 1991," the sheriff's office reported.

Police did not say whether they had been able to reach the owner of the vintage vehicle, which was reported stolen on January 20, 1991.

In the mean time, officials are trying to figure out if they can remove the damaged car from the wooded area.

"The vehicle's location on steep, rugged terrain presents logistical and environmental concerns for removal," the sheriff's office added. "Sheriff's Office officials are working to determine the best course of action."