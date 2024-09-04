Pope Francis, 87, appears sprightly after health troubles as epic Asia trip gets underway with Indonesia visit

Jakarta, Indonesia — Pope Francis appeared in good health and good humor Wednesday on the first full day of what will be a marathon trip for the 87-year-old leader of the Catholic Church to Southeast Asia and Oceania. Over 12 days, Francis is scheduled to travel more than 20,000 miles and visit four countries — Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore.

It is scheduled to be the longest and most challenging trip of Francis' 11-year papacy. He has suffered health issues over the past few years and now uses a wheelchair.

The Vatican said no special precautions were being taken for this trip, but, as usual, Francis was traveling with a doctor and two nurses.

Speaking with CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell in May, Francis said the idea of stepping down had never occurred to him, and he described his health as "fine" despite a recent bout with the flu and two rounds of intestinal surgery. The pope has also had only one full lung since undergoing surgery as a young man in Argentina, leaving him susceptible to respiratory illness.

In his first speech in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, Francis condemned religious extremism, saying it distorted religion by using deception and violence.

"There are times when faith can be manipulated to foment divisions and increase hatred," the pope told Indonesian politicians and religious leaders gathered at the presidential palace in Jakarta. He urged them to fight religious intolerance through dialogue.

"In this way," he said, "prejudices can be eliminated, and a climate of mutual respect and trust can grow."

Religious freedom is protected by the Indonesian constitution and the country prides itself on its diversity and tolerance, but Islamic fundamentalism has made inroads, and there have been incidents of religious violence in recent years.

Pope Francis meets with around 200 Jesuits at Jakarta's Apostolic Nunciature, Sept. 4, 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Pope Francis has embarked on his longest papal tour to date, visiting Indonesia before heading to Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore. Divisione Produzione Fotografica/Getty

Francis also met Wednesday with Indonesian Catholic priests and nuns at the cathedral in Jakarta, offering words of encouragement and support.

On Thursday, Francis is scheduled to celebrate mass in Jakarta with the country's Catholics, a tiny but vibrant minority of barely 3% of the population. The Asia Pacific region is one of the few areas of the world where Catholicism is growing, both in terms of baptized faithful and in vocations.

The pope is also expected to meet Thursday with Indonesia's top Muslim leader, and the two will sign a joint declaration on humanitarian and environmental issues, and religious tolerance.