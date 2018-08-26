Pope Francis delivers homily during Mass on final day of Ireland visit — livestream

Pope Francis is set to deliver a homily at Mass in Ireland on the second and final day of his highly anticipated visit to the deeply Catholic country that has included meeting with victims of sexual abuse at the hands of clergy.

The Mass at Phoenix Park in Dublin caps the first papal trip to Ireland in nearly 40 years. Earlier Sunday, Francis denounced how Irish children were "robbed of their innocence and taken from their mothers" by Catholic-run institutions that put them up for adoption to erase the shame of having been born to unwed mothers.

Francis spoke out about Ireland's haunted history of forced adoptions during a prayer Sunday in Knock, the country's main shrine dedicated to Christ's mother, Mary. His comments came after an emotional meeting with abuse victims on Saturday, including some forced adoptees.

Francis' first day in Ireland was dominated by the abuse scandal and Ireland's fraught history of atrocities committed in the name of purifying the Catholic faith. He received a lukewarm reception on the streets, but tens of thousands of people thronged Dublin's Croke Park Stadium on Saturday night for a family rally featuring Ireland's famous Riverdance performers and tenor Andrea Boccelli.