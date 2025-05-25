Is pollution from the steel industry behind cancer rates in Gary, Indiana?

Doctors, environmental groups and residents are trying to figure out if there is a causal connection between pollutants from the steel industry and rates of cancer in Gary, Indiana.

Pollutants you can see, and tiny particulates you can't, come from different types of industry in the Gary region. But according to Environmental Protection Agency records, steel production plants release the most toxins of all the industries in the region.

Beryl Fitzpatrick is one of the residents affected. You can hear the cancer as she speaks.

"I was having trouble swallowing," she recalled.

Fitzpatrick was diagnosed with Stage 3 tongue cancer. She didn't know if she would ever speak again after doctors removed part of her tongue while removing a cancerous tumor, but she fought to keep her voice.

"I had to learn phonics. I had to learn, I had to learn words and sounds," she said. "It was humbling."

And she knows the very air in her own backyard could be playing a role in her disease.

"It's almost certain that her place of residence, with the high pollution and other industrial output contributed to her cancer," said Dr. Kerstin Stenson, lead of the head and neck cancer program at Rush University Medical Center who's been treating Fitzpatrick.

The City of Gary was built by the steel industry, but when families like Fitzpatrick's moved to the region in droves from the South during the Great Migration for jobs and opportunities, they didn't know as much as we do now about the health risks linked to industrial production.

"A lot of the teachers would talk about students that had asthma," Fitzpatrick said.

Seven major coal-powered steel production plants operate in the United States. Three plants are clustered in the Gary region: Burns Harbor, Gary Works and Indiana Harbor.

CBS News Chicago Investigators dug into state and federal data from the Environmental Protection Agency to see how these facilities impact the community.

Our investigation found that in 2023, the latest data available, the three mills emitted 25 million pounds of toxins, more industrial pollution than the combined toxic release of the four similar mills in other states.

"We do not need to sacrifice health and communities to make steel," said Hilary Lewis, a director of Industrial Labs.

Industrial Labs, a nonprofit environmental organization, released a report in October 2024 detailing its findings on the steel industry's impact on the community.

"The people in Northwest Indiana are bearing the brunt of the coal-based steel industry today," she said.

The study found people living near one steel production facility have a 12% to 26% higher risk of getting cancer. People in Gary live near three.

And cancer isn't the only health risk associated with this kind of industrial exposure.

Industrial Labs' study found people living in Gary are in the top 10% of the nation at risk for developing asthma. Even Gary Mayor Eddie Melton grew up with asthma, and the irony of the steel industry that built the city now being the thing making people sick is not lost on him.

"I mean, that's a stark reality that a lot of folks have to deal with," Melton said.

The mayor wants this dealt with, in part, by toughening toxic emissions standards. But that may not happen; in March, the federal EPA announced it's considering lowering some standards polluters must meet.

"What we're seeing from a federal and state government concerns me, in terms of rolling back the regulations on industries such as the steel industry, and other industries," Mayor Melton said.

Gary already fails to meet federal air quality standards. Lake County, Indiana has more toxic releases than 99% of all other counties across the country, and the state ranks second in the nation for the most industrial pollution released per square mile.

So what is the EPA doing for the people of Gary?

"They're responsible for protecting clean air," Lewis said. "And right now, they're not doing that."

CBS News Chicago Investigatiors dug into EPA records dating back to 1977 and found that since then the EPA took 152 formal actions against the steel production facilities. Nearly half of those actions were for violating the Clean Air Act. For those air pollution violations, regulators issued more than $23 million in penalties paid by the parent companies.

"If you're a multi-billion-dollar corporation, fees and fines probably are just a drop in the bucket for you," Melton said.

Both the state and federal EPA declined interviews but sent statements saying they act when facilities are out of compliance, and those actions have reduced air emissions.

Fitzpatrick lives about 43 blocks from the largest steel mill in the nation, and we found they released more pollutants than any other steel or iron mill tracked by the EPA across the country.

More than half the industrial pollution in Lake County comes from Gary Works, which is owned by U.S Steel.

U.S. Steel declined an interview, but responded to questions by email, saying the EPA's data includes byproducts "legally emitted," and said they have systems in place to comply with environmental regulations.

In regards to the Industrial Labs report, U.S. Steel said it was "designed to create media attention rather than reach any scientific conclusions."

Fitzpatrick has lived in Gary for 60 of her 71 years, never fully knowing what she was exposed to.

"I didn't think I was living a lifestyle that was polluting my body," she said.

She wasn't. Dr. Stenson said Fitzpatrick doesn't have the typical risk factors for her cancer. And she's not alone.

"There are many patients that have come from that industrial area that would present with head and neck cancer without risk factors," Stenson said.

Gary has been notorious for its pollution for decades.

Dr. Mihir Bhayani, also at Rush University Medical Center, is getting closer to directly linking air pollution and some cancers. The new research he is working on could force change.

"What we are working on currently is, again, a direct causal link between air pollution and head and neck cancer," he said.

He believes steel mills are making people sick in Gary, and he wants to see emissions standards toughened.

"So that individuals who are living in those areas, they're exposed to the same clean air that individuals who are living in more affluent areas are," he said.

"The types of communities that this industry is impacting are disproportionately people of color and low-income communities," said Lewis.

More than 76% of Gary's population is Black, and the average income is less than $23,000 a year.

About four hours away from Gary by car is the steel plant in Middletown, Ohio. It's getting a major portion of a $500 million federal grant to change the steel-making process and cut hazardous pollution in that city, which has an average income of $30,000 a year and is 73% white.

Fitzpatrick believes more would be done to keep the air clean and her community healthy if Gary's demographics were different.

"I am worthy. No matter what you think about my Black skin, my dark skin, I'm worthy. I'm worthy for this community to be cleaned up and I am a person worthy of a good life," she said.

Gary and other communities found to be disproportionately impacted by pollution were getting extra help from the federal EPA's Environmental Justice office, but in April it was labeled a DEI program and shut down.

If nothing is done, Bhayani said, there will be long-term effects on people living in communities like Gary.

"They are going to have higher rates of cancer. They're going to have higher rates of cardiac disease. They're going to have high rates of lung disease," Bhayani said.

That's why Fitzgerald, who fought for her voice while still battling the disease that nearly took it, said she'll do whatever it takes to make change here so that it can be different for someone else.

"As long as I have breath and I can breathe and I have strength to get up, I'm going to join other people, like-minded people. We're going to fight. We're going to fight," she said.

Cleveland Cliffs, which owns two of the plants in Northwest Indiana, did not return messages from CBS News Chicago Investigators. U.S. Steel maintains its work is essential to the health of the American economy.

But Fitzgerald and others who live there worry about their own health, and they're asking lawmakers to step up and join their fight for cleaner air.

The CBS News Race & Culture Unit and CBS News Data team contributed to this report.

FULL STATEMENTS

U.S. Steel

On whether they have studied the impact of releases from Gary Works and the health effects, including cancer and asthma, in the community:

"In 2020, the EPA deemed that there was an ample margin of safety around iron and steel emissions to protect public health and prevent adverse environmental effects." It is important to note that there are many industrial facilities in Northwest Indiana. Focusing solely on Gary Works as a source of pollution is both incorrect and irresponsible.

On the study released by Industrial Labs:

"It is clear that these conclusions were pre-determined by a group that describes itself as 'scaling campaigns and building a movement to clean up heavy industry', which is to say that this document is designed to create media attention rather than reach any scientific conclusions. There are certain interests campaigning to eliminate U.S.-based blast furnaces, which are essential to national security and the health of America's economy because they are the only facilities capable of making certain types and qualities of steels required for critical applications."

On residents believing toxic releases would not be allowed at the same level in more affluent communities with different demographics:

"Federal and state emissions laws and regulations apply equally to any municipality in the same jurisdiction. Gary, Indiana, is no exception. We care deeply about the communities where we live and work, as evidenced by the contributions by the Company and our employees. Since 2020, U. S. Steel Gary Works and its employees have donated over $1.3 million dollars to community organizations and efforts. In addition, our dedicated employees volunteer countless hours of their time to organizations and schools across the area. Our more than 3,400 Gary Works employees put safety and environmental compliance first. We are proud of their work and the Northwest Indiana community we call home." "In addition to our spend on environmental compliance and community investment and engagement, we were the only U.S. Metals, Minerals and Mining company recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 2025- the fourth consecutive year we received this designation. It is a testament to our commitment to ethical conduct and compliance." "Gary Works was built in 1908, and the city was built around it. Any notion that we select certain areas to operate because of their demographics is wholly incorrect."

On state and federal EPA fines, violations and consent decrees:

"U. S. Steel spends more than $80 million annually on environmental controls in Indiana as part of its commitment to environmental excellence. The EPA's Toxic Release Inventory, from which this data is drawn, includes manufacturing byproducts that are legally emitted under the EPA's stringent regulations and those which are legally disposed of in permitted landfills. As the nation's largest integrated steelmaking facility, it is common sense that U. S. Steel's Gary Works will have more legally allowed releases than smaller iron or steel mills in the country."

Additional comment on emissions controls and other projects:

"U. S. Steel has robust systems and emissions control equipment at all levels of the steelmaking process to adhere to environmental regulations. At Gary Works, our processes and environmental controls are monitored extensively by our teams. Third parties are also used for sampling water and for opacity observation to ensure compliance with regulations. Our partnership with CarbonFree is one of the ways we're working to reduce emissions. This carbon capture and utilization project will help us reduce greenhouse gas emissions by converting emissions to calcium carbonate, which is used in a variety of products for consumers and industry. Gary Works also produces Pig Iron, an important feedstock for U. S. Steel's electric arc furnaces. The Company is on track to meet its goal of 20% greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2030 goal and has a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050."

Indiana Department of Environmental Management

IDEM is not a health agency nor a legislative body. IDEM is also not involved in local zoning decisions that determine where businesses are located. IDEM is responsible for implementing and enforcing existing federal and state environmental regulations. This includes issuing operating permits that ensure businesses comply with applicable environmental standards and conducting routine inspections to monitor compliance. When facilities are found to be out of compliance, IDEM can initiate enforcement actions or refer cases for further legal or administrative review. The U.S. EPA does require states to submit a state implementation plan (SIP) for areas in nonattainment within its borders. You can find more information on the SIPs for Lake and Porter counties here: https://www.in.gov/idem/sips/ In 2013, IDEM conducted an assessment of air toxics in the industrialized area of Lake and Porter County. The complete Lakeshore Air Toxics Study is available here: https://www.in.gov/idem/toxic/studies/lakeshore-air-toxics-study. The study found air toxics concentrations and risk within the lakeshore area to be similar to comparable communities, and the most significant risk is attributable to mobile sources (motor vehicles). In the time since the study, technological advances and pollution prevention strategies have led to a further decline in industrial emissions. We recognize that air quality is a deeply important issue for Northwest Indiana residents and remain committed to our responsibilities under the Clean Air Act and other applicable laws. For more specific responses to questions involving federal enforcement actions, health data, or proposed changes to emission standards, we encourage you to follow up directly with the U.S. EPA.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

EPA is fulfilling its mission to protect human health and the environment. The agency works with our state partners to ensure industrial facilities comply with all environmental laws and regulations. EPA performs on-site and off-site inspections to ensure compliance. If noncompliance is found, EPA takes action. EPA has issued three recent Clean Air Act enforcement settlements, which have significantly reduced air emissions. In Burns Harbor, Cleveland Cliffs BOF steel making shop and Phoenix Global slag processing companies and in Gary, the U.S. Steel Gary Works' blast furnace have all decreased particulate matter and metal hazardous air pollutants to the atmosphere. Our state partner, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, also conducts inspections and enforcement actions. Previous compliance and enforcement work, including inspections and enforcement activity, can be found in EPA's ECHO system. You can search by location or by facility. Keep in mind that the integrated iron and steel mills that you reference may have contractors on site that have separate permits and emissions reporting. The northern portions of Lake and Porter Counties are part of a larger Chicago area that was found to be out of compliance with the ground-level ozone (or "smog") standard. Ozone high in the atmosphere protects people from harmful ultraviolet rays but at ground-level it can trigger a variety of health problems, such as lung irritation. To learn more about attainment areas, visit our website.