When do polls close for the March 10 primaries?

Voters in six states are going to the polls on Tuesday, March 10, with 349 delegates up for grabs. There are three candidates left in the race: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard.

Tuesday's contests are the first after Super Tuesday, when Biden won 10 of the 14 states holding primaries. Michigan in particular will be critical for both Biden and Sanders. Sanders won Michigan in the 2016 primary by a narrow margin, but Biden is hoping to prove that he has viability among the state's white working class voters, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer endorsed Biden on Thursday. It's also a crucial swing state for Democrats in the general election: President Trump won the state by just over 10,000 votes in 2016, becoming the first Republican to win the state since 1988.

Going into this Tuesday's contests, Biden has the delegate lead, with 625 delegates to Sanders' 548. Gabbard has earned one delegate.

Poll closing times on Tuesday:

Here is a breakdown of what states will vote on Tuesday and what time polls will close:

Idaho: 10 p.m. ET (in Idaho's nine northern counties, polls will close at 11 p.m. ET)

Michigan: 8 p.m. ET (in four Michigan counties, polls will close at 9 p.m. ET)

Mississippi: 8 p.m. ET

Missouri: 8 p.m. ET

North Dakota: Poll hours vary by county, all polls will close by 10 p.m. ET

Washington: 11 p.m. ET

A Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll conducted in the days leading up to Super Tuesday showed Biden leading Sanders by seven points in Michigan.

After Biden's victory in South Carolina, he was endorsed by former presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke. Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race on Wednesday after Biden's sweep on Super Tuesday and backed him. Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the race on Thursday, has not yet endorsed.