Police officer shot dead, two deputies wounded serving warrant in Georgia

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. -- Three law enforcement officers were shot while serving a warrant in central Georgia Friday morning, one fatally, officials say. The suspect in the incident is dead.

Locust Grove Police Department officer Chase Maddox, and two Henry County deputies, Michael Corley and Ralph Sidwell "Sid" Callaway, were shot inside a home in Locust Grove, according to Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Maddox, 26, died. He had been with the Locust Grove police for about five years, McBrayer said.

One of the deputies was shot through his bullet proof vest in the stomach and is undergoing surgery, McBrayer said. He is in serious condition. The other deputy's vest stopped the bullet, and he was listed in fair condition, McBrayer said.

McBrayer said the two deputies had responded to the home around 10:53 a.m. to serve a warrant on charges out of the Locust Grove municipal court for failure to appear. They talked to the subject of the warrant for about 10 minutes before they tried to take him into custody. When he wouldn't cooperate, they called the Locust Grove police for backup, McBrayer said.

About three minutes after Maddox arrived, there was an altercation, and that's when the officer, deputies and suspect were shot. McBrayer couldn't speak to how many shots were fired, who fired the shot that killed the suspect, or what kind of weapons were involved.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.