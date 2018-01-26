DA: Tip from student who recorded threat on bus thwarts school attack plot

UNIONTOWN, Pa. – Multiple weapons were found in the bedroom of a teenager accused of threatening to carry out a shooting at a western Pennsylvania high school, reports CBS Pittsburgh. According to police, a 14-year-old male was arrested at a home in Henry Clay Township, about 70 miles south of Pittsburgh, around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators learned through a tip that the suspect planned on targeting four students at Uniontown Area High School Friday, officials said.

A student on Thursday overheard the suspect make the threat on the bus and told their parents, who then contacted police, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower said. The student overheard the suspect saying he didn't like the four students and his uncle, and the suspect "indicated it would be extremely easy to sneak a gun into the school in his backpack. He also indicated that he could use a sniper rifle from a distance or a shotgun for mass casualties," Bower said.

Bower said the student who overheard the conversation recorded it.

When authorities responded to the suspect's home, they found a cache of weapons in his bedroom including a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, two machetes, throwing knives, two lever-action rifle, a revolver, a crossbow with arrows, and bulk ammunition for all of the weapons.

It is unclear how the suspect obtained the weapons.

"Quite frankly the parent and the child who reported this are the heroes," Bower said. "Had they not reported this, there could have been a major catastrophe at Uniontown High School."

When asked about why the suspect allegedly wanted to target the four students, Bower said, "He didn't like them. That's what he said, he didn't like them. What a reason to do something."

The teen suspect is being charged with making terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a minor, and criminal attempt to commit catastrophe.

The suspect was arrested and is being held in a juvenile detention center. The suspect's parents are cooperating with police.

Uniontown Area High School released a statement to the station:

"Last night, Uniontown Area School District Police were informed of a threat made by a district student to cause harm to other students. The threat was immediately investigated with the cooperation of the Pennsylvania State Police and Uniontown City Police. As a result of the investigation the student was apprehended. Because student safety is the number one priority in the Uniontown Area School District, security has increased throughout a number of our schools today. The district would like to thank the Pennsylvania State Police, the Uniontown City Police, as well as our students, parents and staff members for their assistance and efforts to ensure a safe and productive day of education."