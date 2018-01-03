Police: Missing Texas girls found safe days after mother found dead

Two young girls from Texas who disappeared after their mother was found dead were found safe in Colorado on Wednesday, Trinidad Police Department told CBS affiliate KEYE. Police said Terry Miles is in custody.

An AMBER alert was issued Monday for 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandera-magret. The AMBER alert was discountined Wednesday.

According to CBS affiliate KKTV, a Las Animas County Deputy spotted the suspect vehicle based on the AMBER Alert in the western part of the southern Colorado county.

Round Rock police chief Allen Banks said they would be interviewing Miles and the girls.

Police responded to a welfare check on Sunday and found a deceased woman inside the residence and the girls missing. Miles is reportedly Bates' roommate.

It's not clear how Bates died. Police are calling her death suspicious.

Officials say Miles' criminal history is extensive, CBS Denver reports. Tony Mancuso, the sheriff of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana said Miles was arrested there at least seven times between 2006 and 2015.

"I know that one of the arrests was porn involving a juvenile. When we interviewed him for that it was a pretty disturbing interview," said Mancuso.

The police chief of Sulphur, Louisiana, Lewis Coats, also weighed in saying Miles has a laundry list of charges his department has investigated.

"In 2015 we are investigating an alleged rape filed against him of a 13-14 year old female," said Coats.

He says Miles moved to Texas during the investigation, but the case is still open.