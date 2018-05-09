Police: Girls, 10 and 11, plotted via text to kill classmate in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police in Prince William County, Virginia, say two young girls have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony for an alleged plot to kill another student at their school, reports CBS affiliate WUSA. Police say the 10- and 11-year-old suspects exchanged text messages, plotting to kill another 11-year-old student.

A concerned parent notified the school about the text messages and the school contacted police.

The incident was reported on April 25th.

The girls used "cryptic language" and told each other to delete the messages once they were read, according to police. The victim was not harmed, police said.

The girls have been charged as juveniles.