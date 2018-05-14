Police: Parents charged after 10 children "rescued from horrible living conditions"

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A California man has been arrested for what police say was "a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse" of his 10 children between the ages of 4 months and 12 years old. Police in Fairfield, California say they uncovered the alleged abuse after responding to a report of a missing child March 31.

When police located the 12-year-old and responded to the child's home, officers said they conducted a search for other children at the residence. They found another nine children, "rescued from horrible living conditions," according to a Fairfield police press release. The children were "living in squalor and unsafe conditions," police say.

The children were taken into protective custody and their mother, 30-year-old Ina Rogers, was soon booked into Solano County Jail for child neglect.

The Fairfield Police Department said it obtained an arrest warrant for the childrens' father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, after an investigation "revealed a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children."

Allen was arrested on May 11, and charged with nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse.

Allen is being held on $1.5 million bail, according to jail records.