Plane crashes in Kazakhstan with dozens on board but there may be survivors, officials say

An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet flying from the Kazakhstan capital, Baku, to Grozny in Russia crashed on Wednesday in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh transport ministry said.

Azerbaijan Airlines, that country's flag carrier, said the Embraer 190 had "made an emergency landing" around two miles from Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

The Kazakh transport ministry said there were 62 passengers and five crew members on the plane and the country's emergency situations ministry said preliminary information indicated there were survivors.

Crews were putting out a fire at the site, the emergency situations ministry said.