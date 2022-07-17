4 dead after two planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

Two general aviation aircraft collided at North Las Vegas Airport, killing all four people aboard both planes, aviation officials said.

On Sunday at approximately 12 p.m. local time, a Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with a Cessna 172, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"The Piper crashed into a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond," the FAA said. "Two people were aboard each aircraft."

There were no survivors, the Clark County Department of Aviation said in a statement.

Incident Alert- at aprox 12pm today NLVFD and LVFR crews responded to a report of a mid air collision at the North Las Vegas airport. At this time there are 4 reported fatalities. Accident is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HhyeCDLrnE — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFireDept) July 17, 2022

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Hours after the fatal incident, the airport remained open for air traffic with two runways being closed into the evening to allow first responders and investigators to work the scene, the aviation department said.