Evacuation order issued after F-16 from Texas crashes in Michigan

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, on Thursday, and an evacuation order is in effect along part of County Road 633, the county's emergency management said.

A spokesperson with the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas National Guard confirmed that the pilot ejected and is in stable condition. They are currently receiving medical treatment. Michigan State Police, which is assisting the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, says no other injuries were reported.

"A 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon was on a routine training mission from the Air National Guard's Combat Readiness Training Center, in Alpena, when it experienced an incident earlier this afternoon," the Texas Military Department said in a statement.

The crash is under investigation.

Emergency management initially issued a shelter-in-place order covering County Road 633 from Jefferson Place to Blair Townhall Road. Officials had instructed those in the area to stay indoors, close their windows and vents, and follow instructions from emergency personnel.

Now, an evacuation order is in effect within 1 mile of the site. Anyone in that area is urged to evacuate away from the intersection of County Road 633 and Jefferson Place. Shelter is available at Kensington Church (6880 Secor Road in Traverse City, Michigan). Emergency management says Kensington Church and the American Red Cross are assisting impacted residents.

Grand Traverse officials said the plane went down near County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Road and that traffic in the area is shut down. Responders were headed to the scene, and the agency asked people to stay away.

Blair Township Supervisor Nicole Blonshine said she does not believe anyone on the ground was hurt or that any homes were damaged.

Blonshine did not say what caused the crash, who operated the aircraft or whether anyone else was on board.