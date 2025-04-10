Plane at Reagan Airport carrying lawmakers bumps wings with another plane

FAA to implement changes to Reagan National Airport after midair collision, recent close calls

Washington — Several members of Congress were on a plane that was sitting on the tarmac waiting to leave Washington on Thursday when it was clipped by another aircraft.

American Airlines said no injuries were reported, and both aircraft returned to the gates at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The wingtip of a plane bound for Charleston International Airport in South Carolina struck another plane that was headed to JFK International Airport in New York, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident.

Several House lawmakers posted about the incident, which occurred as members of Congress were leaving for a two-week recess after adopting a budget resolution that opens the door to implementing President Trump's agenda.

"While waiting to take off on the runway at DCA just now, another plane struck our wing. Thankfully, everyone is safe," Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey said on X.

Rep. Nick LaLota, a New York Republican, said his Democratic colleague Rep. Grace Meng of New York, was handing out grapes to other passengers.

"Glad my colleagues and I are okay! We are safely waiting on the tarmac, but we may need more snacks," Meng wrote.