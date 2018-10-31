Officers injured in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting identified

The names and conditions of the police officers who responded to the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue have been released. According to CBS Pittsburgh, the city's Public Safety Department says Timothy Matson, Daniel Mead, Anthony Burke, Michael Smidga, John Persin and Tyler Pashel are the ones injured Saturday.

Matson suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Mead was shot in the hand. While their ages have not been released, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) said a 55-year-old officer was released, while a 40-year-old officer remains in stable condition. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Matson, and another one was set up for Mead.

Burke suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and has been released from the hospital. Smidga suffered a graze, or shrapnel wound to the head. He has also been released.

Persin and Pashel were not shot, but went to the hospital for other injuries. They have both been released.

President Trump and first lady Melania spent more than an hour at UPMC Tuesday, where some of the victims have been recovering. They also visited the Tree of Life synagogue, where the shooting took place, to honor the victims and place tributes outside.

Suspected gunman Robert Bowers killed 11 people during worship services in what's believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews on American soil. The victims range in age from 54 to 97, and included brothers and a husband and wife.

Bowers was allegedly armed with an AR-15 rifle and three handguns when he attacked. He has been charged with 11 state counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation. U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said federal prosecutors are seeking approval to pursue the death penalty.