General Mills recalls nearly 736,000 Pillsbury rolls due to possible glass contamination

General Mills is recalling nearly 736,000 Pillsbury bread rolls because they may contain glass, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this week.

The recall includes 3,080 cases of Pillsbury Bread Rolls "Hard Roll Dough," each containing 180 rolls, for a total of 554,400 rolls, and 1,260 cases of Pillsbury Bread Rolls "Kaiser Roll Dough," each containing 144 rolls, for a total of 181,440 rolls. The recall notice says these rolls may contain "potential foreign material (glass)."

General Mills distributed the cases of frozen bread rolls in Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

Based on a description on General Mills' website, the bread rolls are geared more toward businesses rather than individual consumers.

"Thaw, proof and bake for easy back-of-house preparation and low labor," the description for the Pillsbury Kaiser roll product reads.

The food manufacturer initiated the recall on June 19.

In addition to Pillsbury, General Mills owns popular brands such as Betty Crocker, Cheerios, Lucky Charms and Nature Valley.

Recall info:

Pillsbury Bread Rolls, "Hard Roll Dough"

Recall number: H-1154-2026

H-1154-2026 Better if used by date: Oct. 12, 2026

Oct. 12, 2026 Product info: cases with 180 units / 2.25oz each

Pillsbury Bread Rolls, "Kaiser Roll Dough"