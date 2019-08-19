Dog Goods USA recalls pig-ear treats in 33-state outbreak of salmonella

Dog Goods USA is recalling pig ears sold under the Chef Toby Pig Ear Treats brand due to possible salmonella contamination, saying it acted after being contacted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It's the third recent recall on pig-ear treats, which have been linked to illnesses in at least 127 people across 33 states, including 26 hospitalizations.

The FDA found a sample from the Dog Goods' Brazilian supplier tested positive for salmonella.

Dog Goods USA is recalling Chef Toby Pig Ears Treats sold nationwide as federal health officials seek to stem a 33-state outbreak of salmonella. So far, the outbreak has sickened at least 127 people, including 26 hospitalizations.

Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania-based Dog Goods initiated the recall after being contacted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which tested pig ears from the company's Brazilian supplier and found that one sample tested positive for salmonella, the company said in a recall notice posted by the FDA on Friday.

Dog Goods bought the recalled products from the single supplier between September 2018 through August 2019 and distributed the dog treats in retail stores nationwide (see list of lot codes below.)

Recalled product Dog Goods USA

CDC warning

The recall comes amid an investigation by the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that has now prompted three separate recalls and prompted a general warning from the agencies against all pig-ear treats for now.

The warning extends to pig-ear dog treats already in homes, with the CDC warning that "handling these treats could make people sick; eating the treats could make dogs sick." Tests have identified "many different strains in salmonella in pig ears from various brands and suppliers," according to the agency.

The CDC added that data on where the ill consumers had bought pig ears has not identified a single supplier, distributor or common brand of pig ear treats.

Salmonella can affect animals eating contaminated products as well as the humans who handled the infected product or sickened animals. In people, the salmonella infection causes symptoms including nausea, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. In rare cases, it can cause more serious ailments. Affected pets may become lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

States impacted by the outbreak

Illnesses in the outbreak have been reported in the following 33 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Consumers who have purchased the treats distributed by Dog Goods should return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Those with questions can call at 786-401-6533 extension 8000 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

The recall involves the following lot codes: