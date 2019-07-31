Feds urge halt to all sales of pig-ear dog treats in widespread salmonella outbreak

Consumers are being urged against buying or feeding their pets any pig-ear dog treats, while retailers are being advised against selling the product for now due to possible salmonella contamination.

A multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections tied to pig ears sold as dog treats has expanded since Pet Supplies Plus recalled the product earlier this month, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At least 127 people from 33 states have now been stricken with the bacteria, with 26 of them hospitalized.

The warning issued Wednesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes amid an investigation that has prompted two separate recalls in recent days and weeks. The agencies also advised retailers to stop selling all pig ear treats for now.

Some of the pig ear pet treats originated from Argentina and Brazil, the FDA and CDC said.

"We believe the most effective way to protect public health at this time is to warn consumers to avoid purchasing or feeding their pets all pig ear treats and for retailers not to sell these products," Steven Solomon, director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine, stated in the advisory. "We also continue to advise those who may have come into contact with potentially contaminated products to practice safe hygiene, including thoroughly washing hands and disinfecting any surfaces that have touched pig ear pet treats."

The FDA will provide additional updates as its investigation progresses, Solomon added.

Salmonella can affect animals eating contaminated products as well as the humans who handled the sickened animals or the infected product. In people, the salmonella infection causes symptoms including nausea, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever; in rare cases, it can cause more serious ailments. Affected pets may become lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

Illnesses in the outbreak have been reported in the following 33 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.