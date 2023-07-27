Physical gold vs. gold stocks: How to choose your best gold investment

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Physical gold is generally tied to the value of the precious metal, while gold stock performance may be influenced by additional outside factors. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you're looking for a way to combat inflation while prices are still high or you want to diversify your portfolio against market uncertainty, there are plenty of reasons to invest in gold today.

To get started with your gold investment, you'll need to decide how you'll make it. There are a few different ways to invest in gold, but two common options are physical gold in the form of bars and coins and investing in gold stocks for companies in gold-related industries whose performance can rely on gold's value.

Physical gold vs. gold stocks: How to choose

If you're on the fence about how you'll add gold to your investment portfolio, here are some benefits and drawbacks of both physical gold and gold stocks to consider.

Benefits of physical gold investing

Drawbacks of physical gold investing

Buying process: To add physical gold to your portfolio, you'll need to find a reputable dealer online or in-person. This can take some research to ensure you're getting a good price while finding the weight and purity you're looking for and avoiding any potential red flags or scams

Storage: When buying physical gold — or keeping it in a gold IRA — you'll need to consider where you'll store it safely.

Cost: The overall cost of your physical gold is something to consider upfront. Not only should you expect a markup on the price of your gold per ounce, but you may also need to pay for storage and insurance.

Benefits of gold stocks

Buying options: Unlike physical gold, you can buy gold stocks directly from the brokerage you use for your existing investments. If you don't want to worry about finding a reputable dealer or storage, this can be a simpler option.

Growth potential: Gold stocks aren't just a gold investment; they're also an investment in the gold-related companies. If the company you own stock in does well, that could potentially bolster your portfolio.

Price: There are a number of gold ETFs and stocks available at various price points, which can make it easier to start investing in gold without a large upfront cost.

Drawbacks of gold stocks

Outside factors: Just as your stock investment may do well if a company does well, it can also suffer when business is poor. Not only can your investment depend on gold's current value, but it can also be influenced by company performance and other market factors.

Indirect gold investment: If you're relying on your gold investment for its benefits as a non-correlated asset to other markets, investing in it indirectly via stocks or funds could mean it doesn't always perform as independently as you may expect. This could make it more difficult to gain gold's benefits as a hedge against market volatility.



The bottom line

If you want to invest in gold today, choosing either physical gold or investing in gold stocks and funds can help add stability to your portfolio and diversify against market fluctuations over time. But it always helps to research your investment options and decide which may be better for your overall financial plan and goals. Before you invest, consider speaking with a financial advisor who can help you work out your individual plan.