Photos: Trump hosts trick-or-treaters for White House Halloween bash

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted star athletes, princesses, dinosaurs and at least one Trump impersonator at the White House's annual Halloween event Thursday.

Hours after the president returned from a days-long trip to Asia, the first couple — sans costumes — spent just under an hour handing out full-size chocolate bars to a line of trick-or-treaters, including military and law enforcement families, foster and adoptive families and the children of Trump administration staffers.

"It's a long line," Mr. Trump shouted to the press at one point, according to a pool reporter. "It's almost as big as the ballroom."

The Air Force Band played a combination of spooky tunes and pop hits, including instrumental versions of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive" and Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire."

The president and first lady hand out candy to a trick-or-treater seemingly dressed up like Mr. Trump. Oct. 30, 2025. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump high-fives his doppelgänger. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

President Trump balances a piece of candy atop a trick-or-treater seemingly dressed as electronic DJ Mashmallo, reenacting a viral moment from the White House's 2019 Halloween party. Alex Brandon / AP

A group of trick-or-treaters come dressed as the president's favorite fast food joint. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The first lady comforts a young trick-or-treater. Alex Brandon / AP

The president hands out candy to a visitor. Alex Brandon / AP

Mr. Trump signs a golf ball for a trick-or-treater dressed up as a pro golfer. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The president greets Winnie-the-Pooh and retired NFL great Tom Brady. Alex Wong / Getty Images

The Trumps hand out candy to White House adviser Stephen Miller, his wife Katie Miller (dressed as a skeleton), and their children. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

President Trump greets White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, her husband Nicholas Riccio, and their son Niko. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The president marvels at one costume. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Trumps hand out candy to a family dressed as characters from "Sesame Street." Jacquelyn Martin / AP

