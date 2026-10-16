New photos show Pope Leo celebrating Mass at hospital as he recovers from lung cancer surgery

The Vatican released new photos of Pope Leo XIV — the first since his lung cancer surgery — showing him celebrating Mass at the hospital in Rome.

The photos, released Friday, show the American-born pope standing at an altar in green vestments, celebrating Mass at a small chapel in Gemelli Hospital.

Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, where he is recovering after having cancer removed from his right lung. Vatican Media via AP

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff presided alone over the liturgy, distributed Communion to medical personnel and Vatican gendarmes present and delivered a homily.

In his homily, Leo thanked the medical personnel for their service and their closeness to those who are fragile, and for the way they have taken care of him.

The 71-year-old pope had a portion of his right lung removed and received a diagnosis of lung cancer earlier this week. He is expected to remain at Gemelli Hospital until Oct. 20.

On Thursday, he resumed "a little bit of work activity," including reading documents, and co-celebrated Mass, Vatican officials said. He also met with Archbishop Paolo Rudelli, undersecretary of state.

Pope Leo XIV, flanked by his personal secretary, Monsignor Edgard Iván Rimaycuna Inga, celebrates Mass at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Vatican Media via AP

Doctors said Friday that tests confirmed "steady improvement" in his recovery.

"His post-operative recovery allows him to carry out his normal daily activities completely on his own," said a medical update signed by Leo's personal physician, Dr. Luigi Carbone, and the head of thoracic surgery at Gemelli Hospital, Dr. Stefano Margaritora.

The Vatican said Leo will make his first public appearance on Sunday to deliver the traditional noontime prayer. Past popes who have been hospitalized have recited the Angelus from the balcony on the 10th floor of Gemelli Hospital.

Trip to South America appears still on

Leo is scheduled to travel to South America next month. His ability to make the trip has been in question since his diagnosis, and the Vatican can change plans at any time.

However, on Friday, the Vatican published the names of journalists accredited to fly on the pope's plane with him during his Nov. 6-17 trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

Posting the media list signaled that, at least organizationally, the trip was going ahead.

Cancer patients send well-wishing notes to Leo

The Vatican also released photos of some get-well notes that had been sent to Leo from patients at Gemelli's pediatric oncology ward.

One, from 7-year-old Angelo, told Leo that he had been on the 10th floor for 36 days. "My mother and I pray for you every night. Get well soon," he wrote, with little hearts at the bottom.

A drawing sent to Pope Leo from children in the pediatric oncology department at the Gemelli Hospital. Vatican Media

Giorgia, a university-aged student, wrote to Leo in his native English, saying she had long loved learning and practicing the language.

"When I heard on the news about you and your situation, I felt it a thousand times harder, because in some ways we're going through the same thing, and it made me feel closer to you," she wrote. "I pray to God that we both heal and I ask you to pray for me, too."