Phillies set to use facial authentication to identify ticketholders

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

During the Phillies' next homestand, some fans will be able to enter the ballpark by just scanning their faces.

Citizens Bank Park will become the first to unveil Go-Ahead Entry, at the First Base Gate, on Monday.

The technology, through the MLB Ballpark app, uses a camera that will recognize any opted-in fans as they walk in and automatically scan tickets once they're identified.

According to the website, the Go-Ahead Entry is only available at the First Base Gate but there are plans to expand its use next season.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 7:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

