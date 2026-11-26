For Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jonathan Jones, "Fly Eagles Fly" is more than a signature slogan. It's something he does in his spare time as a licensed pilot.

Jones went viral in March when he revealed he had flown himself to Philadelphia to sign with the Eagles. Now, he's using his passion for aviation to help open doors for aspiring pilots while supporting a nonprofit that provides free flights for children who need medical care.

On Thanksgiving Day, Jones will take the field against the Dallas Cowboys wearing custom-designed cleats as part of the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats initiative, which gives players a chance to spotlight causes close to their hearts.

For Jones, that cause is Angel Flight East, an organization that coordinates free flights across the Northeast, connecting volunteer pilots with patients who need transportation to medical treatments and follow-up appointments.

"There's a lot of kids out there who have medical issues, medical problems that they need access to fly. They may not be able to get the treatment locally and need access to fly to certain hospitals," Jones said in an interview for "CBS Mornings."

Jones pledged to complete the training to become an Angel Flight East volunteer pilot, and is encouraging other licensed pilots to join him.

Flying wasn't on the two-time Super Bowl champion's radar until a business meeting about five years ago. After learning that a colleague's son was a pilot, Jones said his "gears started to go." He decided to take a discovery flight and was hooked.

"I never had exposure to general aviation. I really didn't know where to begin or where the start was for general aviation," Jones explained.

He and his wife have documented his pilot journey on social media and he even convinced some of his teammates to get behind the controls. To Jones, every landing is still a thrill.

"It's like year 11 and still making a play on Sunday. Like, you still, you're never tired of making a good play," Jones said.

The 33-year-old football star founded the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation in 2019 to help young people through education and mentorship. That mission now extends to aviation, with a program connecting kids with opportunities to learn to fly.

"[I want to] let them know there's a possibility for them to be a pilot, whether it is the airlines and there's so many other options in aviation outside of airlines and exposing it to them at a younger age. I think that's a big significant importance," Jones explained.

He continued, "It's exposure, you know, so just getting kids exposed to things that people are doing and they can see and they can relate to it. Breaking down that barrier and letting them know that it's a possibility."

That's what made Angel Flight East a perfect fit for his colorful cleats this year.

Ellen Williams, executive director of Angel Flight East, said Jones's support helps highlight the growing need for a service that helps families.

"It's hard to express how much it means to us, because one of the biggest challenges we face is the lack of awareness that this service is even out there," she told "CBS Mornings."

And who better to design the cleats than kids who have benefited from the program?

In a hangar outside of Philadelphia, children – with markers in hand – sketched out the perfect look for Jones' cleats in October. The winning design was a montage of the children's ideas, creating a colorful tribute from heel to toe.

Jones said he'll wear the cleats with pride, hoping to help Angel Flight East's mission reach new heights.