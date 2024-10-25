Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, dies at 84

Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, died Friday, a producer who worked with him, Peter Shapiro, confirmed to CBS News. Lesh was 84 years old.

A post on his Instagram account said Lesh "passed peacefully this morning."

Phil Lesh performs during the Great South Bay Music Festival on July 22, 2023 in Patchogue, New York. / Getty Images

"He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family's privacy at this time," the post said.

One of America's most enduring musical groups, The Grateful Dead was formed as a quintet in California in 1965, according to their official website. Jerry Garcia, Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Phil Lesh made up the original band members. They signed to Warner Brothers in late 1966, releasing their self-titled debut later that spring.

The band went on to tour for the next half-decade — an era, the band said was their most creatively fertile. Somea members left, some died, and others were added, but the original magic of Phil Lesh and Jerry Garcia stayed intact through some of their most tumultuous years. Garcia died in 1995.

The Grateful Dead: (l-r) Jerry Garcia, Bill Kreutzmann, Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Brent Mydland perform on April 5, 1980. Getty Images

The Grateful Dead toured extensively and were renowned for their live shows and ability to jam, garnering legions of fans around the world. In 2007, the band received the Lifetime Achievement award from the Recording Academy.

The band broke the record for the most Top 40 albums to chart on the Billboard 200 in 2024. Even though the band disbanded in 1995 following the death of singer Jerry Garcia, its archival albums' popularity pushed the music into the Top 40. Forty-one of the band's 59 entries in the Top 40 have happened since 2012.