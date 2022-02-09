House January 6 committee subpoenas former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday issued a subpoena for Peter Navarro, a former top White House trade adviser and ally of former President Trump who, the committee alleges, developed plans to change the outcome of the election.

The committee's chairman, Congressman Bennie Thompson, said lawmakers are seeking records and testimony from Navarro. Members of the committee say Navarro wrote in his book and gave interviews about out his plans to thwart the certification of the election results.

"Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the Select Committee's investigation into the causes of the January 6th attack on the Capitol," Thompson said in a statement. "He hasn't been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former President's support for those plans. More than 500 witnesses have provided information in our investigation, and we expect Mr. Navarro to do so as well."

In the weeks leading up to January 6, Navarro promoted a document he called the "Navarro Report" that asserted baseless and discredited claims of election fraud.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro holds his notes after a television interview at the White House Monday, October 12, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.