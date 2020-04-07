Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give update on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Tuesday at 5 p.m. The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. now tops 10,000, and as the country heads into what public health officials say will be a difficult week for the nation, President Trump said the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship docked in New York, will open up to coronavirus patients.

The president continues to tout the number of tests being performed in the U.S. and pushes the use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug. But the nation's top doctors have warned they cannot definitively say whether it works.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing today

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

President Trump on Tuesday is set to receive an update from small businesses who have been battered by the coronavirus, as it has effectively brought the U.S. economy to a halt. Congressional Democrats continue to discuss a fourth legislative package to address the impacts of the pandemic, and the president told reporters he is not ruling out another round of direct payments to Americans.

The "phase three" measure passed by Congress and signed into law late last month provides $1,200 to each American adult, and payments are expected to be received sometime this month.