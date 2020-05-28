Double murder suspect Peter Manfredonia arrested after multistate manhunt

Peter Manfredonia, a 23-year-old University of Connecticut student accused of killing two people, was taken into custody Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police. Authorities had been searching for Manfredonia across Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland since Friday.

Manfredonia was believed to be armed and dangerous, but no law enforcement officers were hurt when they apprehended him at a truck stop in Hagerstown, Maryland. The FBI and U.S. Marshals assisted the local police department in the arrest.

The college senior is suspected of killing Ted DeMers, 62, and Nicholas Eisele, 23, before forcing Eisele's girlfriend into her car and fleeing the state with her. The woman, 23, was located Sunday at a rest stop near Paterson, New Jersey, with her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, police said. She was unharmed.

She identified Manfredonia as her "captor," reports CBS Hartford, Connecticut, affiliate WFSB-TV.

**UPDATE**Suspect, Peter Manfredonia has been found & is in custody. CSP Eastern District Major Crime are on scene in Hagerstown, MD. No injuries to any law enforcement personnel or Manfredonia. More info will be provided on Thurs, May 28 @PAStatePolice @FBINewHaven @FBI @MDSP pic.twitter.com/QFnUDuOqn0 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 28, 2020

"His family is relieved that Peter has brought this to a peaceful conclusion," said Michael Dolan, the attorney for Manfredonia's family.

Dolan said earlier that the suspect has struggled with mental health issues and has "sought the help of a number of therapists."

"Peter, if you are listening, you are loved," Dolan said at a news conference Monday. "It is time to let the healing process begin. It's time to surrender. You have your parents' and your sisters' and your family's entire support. So, Peter, from your parents, we love you, please turn yourself in."

Prior to his arrest, Manfredonia was last seen Sunday wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts and carrying a large duffel bag near train tracks in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Paterson is about a 90-minute drive from Derby, Connecticut, where Eisele was killed. East Stroudsburg is about an hour farther west on Interstate 80.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.