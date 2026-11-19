President Trump said Thursday he has granted a "Complete and Total Pardon" to Pete Rose, Major League Baseball's late all-time hits leader who was banned from the league and, until recently, the Baseball Hall of Fame for gambling.

The president announced the move in a post on Truth Social, writing that Rose — who died in 2024 — "was treated terribly by Major League Baseball in not allowing him to go into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Politics, I guess!"

Mr. Trump did not specify what the pardon of Rose will cover. Rose wasn't charged with gambling, though he did plead guilty in 1990 to filing false income tax returns, serving five months in prison.

During his more than 20 years as a player, most of them with the Cincinnati Reds, Rose racked up a record 4,256 hits and won three World Series. He later managed the Reds.

But his career was marred by the revelation that he had placed bets on games, including some Reds games. Rose agreed to a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in 1989 — a move that prevented him from being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He asked to be reinstated on four occasions. Twice, in 1997 and 2020, then-MLB Commissioner Bud Selig and current Commissioner Rob Manfred, respectively, did not respond to the petitions. His petitions in 2015 and 2022 were rejected.

He was then posthumously reinstated last year. Manfred met with Mr. Trump less than a month before Rose was reinstated. Manfred said at the time that Rose came up during their conversation, "but I'm not going beyond that." Under Hall of Fame rules, Rose could be inducted as early as 2028.

Mr. Trump has long argued that Rose was mistreated by the league, a view that stretches back to before his first term as president. In late 2015, Mr. Trump wrote on social media: "He's paid the price. So ridiculous - let him in!"

The president has repeatedly floated issuing Rose a pardon. In a White House event earlier this month, Mr. Trump acknowledged that Rose shouldn't have gambled but noted that sports betting is now widely legal, and pointed out that "he was gambling on his own team."

It is unclear what effect the pardon will have. Rose was released from prison in 1991, and pardons do not apply to the Baseball Hall of Fame.