Pete Buttigieg releases tax returns from time at consulting group ahead of Democratic debate

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg released his tax returns from the first two years he worked at McKinsey and Company, a global business consulting group, ahead of the Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Buttigieg, who worked at the company from 2007 to 2010, released his tax returns from the past ten years, in April. The tax returns in his latest release includes his first two years when he worked at McKinsey. In 2007, his first year at the company, he made $80,397 and paid $13,954 in taxes. The following year, he earned $122,680 and paid $25,776.

Ahead of the debate, Buttigieg also called on other candidates to disclose their income from their prior work in the private and public sectors.

"As someone who worked in the private sector, I understand it is important to be as transparent as possible about how much money I made during that time," Buttigieg said in a statement. "Every candidate in this race should be transparent with voters by disclosing their income in the private and public sectors."

As Buttigieg has risen in the polls, he has faced questions about his work at McKinsey. In his memoir, "Shortest Way Home," Buttigieg briefly wrote about doing work for a McKinsey client on North American grocery store pricing.

On the campaign trail, Buttigieg has been critical of his former company's work. A New York Times report detailed that some of the company's clients included "Kremlin-linked companies" and the Saudi Arabian monarchy.

"I think they've made a lot of poor choices, especially in the last few years," Buttigieg said on his Iowa bus tour in Iowa in September. "I left about 10 years ago, but it's - it's really frustrating, as somebody who worked to see some of the decisions that they've made."

Chris Meagher, national press secretary for the mayor's presidential campaign, said that the campaign reached out to McKinsey last week to learn more about what Buttigieg's non-disclosure agreement encompasses.

Wednesday's Democratic debate will begin at 9 P.M. Eastern Time. You can follow updates from the CBS News team here.