Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo placed on administrative leave, superintendent says

Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, the school's superintendent said. The suspension is effective immediately.

Dr. Hal Harrell said in a statement that, although the district wanted to wait for the investigation into law enforcement's responses to the deadly mass shooting to be completed before making any decisions, he went ahead and placed Arredondo on leave "because of the lack of clarity that remains" and the "unknown timing" of when the investigation will conclude.

Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will fill the role while Arredondo is on leave, Harrell said.

Arredondo has been met with intense criticism since the May 24 shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. He was in charge of the law enforcement response that day, and investigations have revealed several failures, including that police had an opportunity to shoot the gunman within three minutes of his arrival at the school and instead left him in the school for over an hour. Police also never checked to see if the door to the classroom where the gunman was holed up was locked.

