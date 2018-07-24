Petco takes posh approach with PetCoach store

Petco is hoping that animal-friendly amenities served in a smaller setting will help it entice pet owners who might otherwise sniff at the retail chain's mainstream brand.

A PetCoach store is now open in San Marcos, California, offering services including day care, grooming, training, veterinary care and nutrition consultations, or "care experiences," that in the words of Petco CEO Ron "simply can't be delivered by mail or by a mass retailer." Products include a selection of natural pet nutrition brands selected by vets, the company said in a news release.

Americans spent more than $29 billion on pet food last year, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), which cites heavy consumer interest in high-end, premium pet food.

To that end, Petco is looking to tap into a larger piece of a market where many Americans spare little expense when it comes to their four-footed friends.

"Talk to any pet owner and they'll tell you how difficult it is to put a dollar limit on what they'd spend to give their loyal companion a happy life, and it's this outlook that continues to drive growth," Bob Vetere, president and CEO of the trade group, said in a statement. Overall, Americans spent nearly $70 billion on their pets last year, APPA estimates.

PetCoach's pet-parent customers can keep tabs on their grooming, training and other appointments online, and search a library of content relevant to their beloved animal, including vaccination records, Petco said.

Subscribers who pay a $9 monthly membership fee get discounts on goods and services, and presumably increases the chances they'll keep coming back.

The notion of creating a store offering pet services and a small array of related products came from by Brock Weatherup, a Petco executive who joined the retailer after it purchased his PetCoach app last year.

Petco said it intends to open more PetCoach stores in the future, using its San Marcos store to experiment.

Petco

The company's foray away from its big-box model comes amid increased competition and thinning margins, with retailers including Amazon and PetSmart starting or acquiring their own pet food brands.

Petco earlier this year formed a partnership with JustFoodForDogs to bring fresh products into its stores, which will now include PetCoach.