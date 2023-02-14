Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Inflation cooled to 6.4% in January

By Irina Ivanova

/ MoneyWatch

Consumer inflation moderated in January, yet remained higher than many economists had expected, driven by rising prices for housing, gasoline and natural gas.

The Consumer Price Index, a broad basket of good and services, rose at a 6.4% annual rate in January, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

Economists had expected the index to increase at a rate of 6.2%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, increased at an annual rate of 5.6%, also higher than economists had predicted.

This is a developing story.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 8:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.