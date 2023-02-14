Inflation cooled to 6.4% in January
Consumer inflation moderated in January, yet remained higher than many economists had expected, driven by rising prices for housing, gasoline and natural gas.
The Consumer Price Index, a broad basket of good and services, rose at a 6.4% annual rate in January, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.
Economists had expected the index to increase at a rate of 6.2%.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, increased at an annual rate of 5.6%, also higher than economists had predicted.
This is a developing story.
