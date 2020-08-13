Perseids meteor shower captured in stunning photos from around the world
By Sophie Lewis
/ CBS News
The best meteor shower of the year brought with it stunning fireballs and bright trails of dust that illuminated the night sky this week. Millions of people around the world marveled as the Perseids meteor shower peaked Tuesday and Wednesday — a spectacular conclusion to a summer filled with cosmic phenomena that included a once-in-a-lifetime comet.
The annual meteor shower is popular for bringing up to 100 meteors per hour, bright tails of color and explosive fireballs. The stunning meteors are leftover particles from the comet Swift-Tuttle, which last passed through the inner solar system in 1992.
Astrophotographers around the world are sharing their best photos of the celestial event. But, it's not too late to check out the meteor shower for yourself — Perseids is active through August 24.