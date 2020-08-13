Live

Watch CBSN Live

Perseids meteor shower captured in stunning photos from around the world

By Sophie Lewis

/ CBS News

What to know about the Orionid meteor shower
What to know about the Orionid meteor shower 00:59

The best meteor shower of the year brought with it stunning fireballs and bright trails of dust that illuminated the night sky this week. Millions of people around the world marveled as the Perseids meteor shower peaked Tuesday and Wednesday — a spectacular conclusion to a summer filled with cosmic phenomena that included a once-in-a-lifetime comet

The annual meteor shower is popular for bringing up to 100 meteors per hour, bright tails of color and explosive fireballs. The stunning meteors are leftover particles from the comet Swift-Tuttle, which last passed through the inner solar system in 1992.

Astrophotographers around the world are sharing their best photos of the celestial event. But, it's not too late to check out the meteor shower for yourself — Perseids is active through August 24. 

Turkey

Perseid Meteor Shower in Turkey's Usak
A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky over the ancient city of Blaundus in Usak, Turkey on August 13, 2020.  Alibey Aydin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

England

Perseid meteor shower
A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse in Norfolk, England. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Spain 

A meteor crossing the night sky over the Milky way in a
A meteor crossing the night sky over the Milky way in a sunflower field in Brihuega, Guadalajara, Spain on August 12, 2020.  Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Poland

Germany 

Perseid showers over Germany
Shooting stars seen next to the Milky Way in Lower Saxony, Antendorf, Germany on August 12, 2020. Ole Spata/picture alliance via Getty Images

California

Italy

August Perseids Over Gran Sasso D'Italia
Perseids streak across Gran Sasso d'Italia in L'Aquila, Italy on August 10, 2020.  Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bosnia and Herzegovina

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above the Necropolis on Smrike for the victims of Fascism during the Perseid meteor shower in Novi Travnik
Meteors streak past the Necropolis on Smrike in Novi Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina on August 13, 2020. DADO RUVIC / REUTERS

Slovakia

View this post on Instagram

First Perseids 💥🌎🌲 The most favorite meteor shower's coming also this year! In last July's days first Perseid's meteors appeared in the sky and in a few days, the night sky will be enriched by hundreds of meteors per night. Keep Your wishes and be prepared 🙂 Photo was made on August the 1st and attentive observer sees the gegenschein and zodiacal bridge near the planets Jupiter and Saturn :) SK ČLÁNOK: http://slovinsky.art/sk/2020/08/05/zbystrite-pozornost-na-nocnej-oblohe-vidiet-prave-stovky-perzeidov-za-noc/?fbclid=IwAR0qqIVPcbkxJ6dsmH6r5OuAXxwwv4bWACofrGhmBxsKzK6ZnGtZJbADrXU #nature #astronomy #science #astrophotography #slovakia #hightatras #praveslovenske #vysoketatry #zodiacallight #milkyway #shootingstar #meteor #airglow #perseids #meteors #yourshotphotographer #europe #planet #forest #witns

A post shared by Tomas Slovinsky (@slovinsky.art) on

Macedonia

MACEDONIA-SPACE-ASTRONOMY-METEOR-PERSEID-astronomy-nature
A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky near the city of Ohrid, Macedonia on August 13, 2020. ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Nevada

The Annual Perseid Meteor Shower From Gold Butte National Monument
A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above Gold Butte National Monument, Nevada on August 12, 2020. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ireland

Israel

ISRAEL-SPACE-ASTRONOMY-METEOR-PERSEID
A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above a camping site at the Negev desert near the city of Mitzpe Ramon, Israel on August 11, 2020.  MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

First published on August 13, 2020 / 12:31 PM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sophie Lewis
sophie-lewis.jpg

Sophie Lewis is a social media producer and trending writer for CBS News, focusing on space and climate change.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue