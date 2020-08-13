Perseids meteor shower captured in stunning photos from around the world

What to know about the Orionid meteor shower

The best meteor shower of the year brought with it stunning fireballs and bright trails of dust that illuminated the night sky this week. Millions of people around the world marveled as the Perseids meteor shower peaked Tuesday and Wednesday — a spectacular conclusion to a summer filled with cosmic phenomena that included a once-in-a-lifetime comet.

The annual meteor shower is popular for bringing up to 100 meteors per hour, bright tails of color and explosive fireballs. The stunning meteors are leftover particles from the comet Swift-Tuttle, which last passed through the inner solar system in 1992.

Astrophotographers around the world are sharing their best photos of the celestial event. But, it's not too late to check out the meteor shower for yourself — Perseids is active through August 24.

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky over the ancient city of Blaundus in Usak, Turkey on August 13, 2020. Alibey Aydin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse in Norfolk, England. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

A meteor crossing the night sky over the Milky way in a sunflower field in Brihuega, Guadalajara, Spain on August 12, 2020. Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Shooting stars seen next to the Milky Way in Lower Saxony, Antendorf, Germany on August 12, 2020. Ole Spata/picture alliance via Getty Images

Perseids streak across Gran Sasso d'Italia in L'Aquila, Italy on August 10, 2020. Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Meteors streak past the Necropolis on Smrike in Novi Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina on August 13, 2020. DADO RUVIC / REUTERS

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky near the city of Ohrid, Macedonia on August 13, 2020. ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above Gold Butte National Monument, Nevada on August 12, 2020. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

