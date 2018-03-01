Pentagon receives orders to plan military parade for Veterans Day

President Trump wants a military parade -- and he's getting one. The Pentagon confirmed to CBS News' David Martin that it has a received a memo from National Security Adviser to plan a military parade for Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

In addition to being Veterans' Day, the date marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. It also will be after the midterm elections. Mr. Trump's budget director estimates such a parade will cost between $10 million and $30 million.

The president told Fox News' Jeanine Pirro Saturday night in an interview that a parade would have lots of plane flyovers. Mr. Trump suggested either Veterans Day or July Fourth.

Mr. Trump has said he was inspired while he was in France last year and observed the Bastille Day parade.

"The generals would love to do it, I tell you, and so would I," he said.

Some members of both political parties have criticized the idea of a parade as expensive and reminiscent of authoritarian countries.