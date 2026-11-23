Pennsylvania on Monday announced its ninth measles-related death this year as cases continue to surge across the U.S., reaching their highest mark in decades.

The death was reported in Centre County, in the middle of the state. The Pennsylvania Department of Health did not provide any further information about the patient. The announcement came just three days after Virginia reported that a child under the age of 5 had died after testing positive for measles. It was Virginia's first measles-related death this year, the state's Health Department said.

Pennsylvania's outbreak is the largest in the country, with over 1,600 cases reported, according to the state Department of Health, and the deaths this year are the Keystone State's first from measles in 35 years.

In Lancaster County, one woman told CBS News her three children all have measles.

The U.S. had eliminated measles by the year 2000, but last week the country lost that status. A country is considered to have eliminated measles if there are "no locally transmitted measles infections or outbreaks lasting 12 months or longer," according to the World Health Organization.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that about a quarter of this year's measles cases are linked to outbreaks that began in 2025, when the U.S. saw a 30-year high of 2,289 cases, and that the virus continued to spread. As of last week, there have been 5,838 confirmed measles cases in the U.S. this year, according to the CDC.

Dr. Evan Shirey, an infectious disease specialist, said he went from seeing no measles cases to dealing with them "almost every day."

He blames misinformation for vaccine hesitancy.

"The manifestations of that can just be horrible to see," he said. "Children gasping for air. Seeing a child who is altered, confused, unable to recognize their own mom."

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has long been criticized for casting doubt on vaccine safety, said in the wake of the U.S. losing its measles elimination status, "I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles."

Kindergarten vaccination rates have fallen below the 95% needed to protect the immunocompromised and infants too young to be vaccinated. Among the latter group: Shirey's 3-month-old son.

"I'm absolutely counting down the days," he told CBS News. "I'll have him in there on the date to make sure that I'm doing what I can for him to protect him."

The first dose of the MMR vaccine is usually given at 12 to 15 months of age, but can be given as early as 6 months in high-risk cases, such as during an ongoing outbreak.