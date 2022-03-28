Massive crash on Pennsylvania highway kills at least 3

At least three people were killed after a massive pileup on Pennsylvania's Interstate 81, officials said Friday. The pileup, which included up to 60 vehicles, also caused what officials described as a "large fire."

The crash was first reported between Exit 116 - PA 901 and Exit 119 - Highridge Park Rd. Before the crash occurred, heavy snow squalls were reported in the area. All lanes remain closed.

The Schuylkill County Coroner confirmed the three fatalities, and said the death toll was expected to rise.

A video of the incident appeared to show multiple vehicles crashing into each other on the scene, with some cars attempting to pull off the road for safety.

At least 50 to 60 cars were involved in the pileup and multiple injuries have been reported by officials. At least three tractor trailers caught fire, according to a representative for the Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management. A large fire "involving several vehicles" continues to burn, a spokesperson for a branch of the Pennsylvania state police said.

"Highway message boards are directing traffic on I-81 north coming from west of Harrisburg to use US 22/322 north, traffic on I-81 north coming from east of Harrisburg to use I-78 east to PA 61 north, and traffic coming from the Lehigh Valley on I-78 west to use PA 309 north," a spokesperson from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a statement Monday.