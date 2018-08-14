Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro briefs press on alleged sex abuse by priests

Catholic leaders are bracing for the release of a grand jury report on child sexual abuse. The investigation covers the dioceses of Pittsburgh, Greensburg and four others in Pennsylvania. Watch live in the player above as Attorney General Josh Shapiro briefs the press on the findings of the grand jury report.

While the 900-page report will contain names and details which have never been released before, not everything will be released. The report names 300 alleged "predator priests," but about a dozen names will be redacted. Some clergy and former clergy are legally challenging the report, which includes their names.

Victims of child sexual abuse within the church are expected to be in attendance.