Multiple people injured during bomb squad training exercise in Pennsylvania, authorities say

Multiple people were injured during a bomb squad training exercise at a state prison in Skippack Township, Pennsylvania, on Thursday morning, state police said.

The FBI Philadelphia said a training device unexpectedly detonated while the agency was "holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners." Bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI Philadelphia were injured.

FBI Philadelphia statement on today's explosives training incident resulting in injuries. pic.twitter.com/M3pg4ppEZA — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) September 15, 2022

The victims were transported to local hospitals. There's no word on how many people were injured.

State police tweeted Thursday afternoon that its bomb technician suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The others' conditions are not known at this time.

It's unclear what led up to the incident.

The FBI and state police are investigating the incident.

Skippack Township is about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.